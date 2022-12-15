Pathaan: Sherlyn Chopra Says Deepika Padukone Wearing Saffron Coloured Bikini 'Not Acceptable'

Sherlyn Chopra sided with Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra over his comments on Deepika Padukone’s bikini in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang. The actress, as quoted by India Today, called Deepika a’ sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang’ and added that it is ‘not acceptable’ that she wore a saffron-coloured bikini.

“Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion," she said.

“I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments," she added.

After Besharam Rang’s song was released, Mishra raised objections to the song. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh. He tweeted in Hindi, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration."

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films is yet to address the controversy. Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, making his comeback on the screen after four years, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

