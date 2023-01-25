The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long, long time, Pathaan, is being screened in 8000 screens (Domestic - 5,500 Screens, Overseas - 2,500 Screens) worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. After some morning shows of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer were cancelled in some parts of Indore due to protests from a couple of groups demanding the screening to be stalled, buzz is that the shows have been resumed in these theatres from 3pm, bringing cheer to audiences of that area. Reportedly, people are now queuing up in hoards to see the action entertainer that has become the talk of the nation.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Deepika Padukone, during an interaction with the production team, called herself ‘lucky’ to be working with Shah Rukh Khan again. The actress made her debut in the hit Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. “I think, what I feel for him, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express in words. For me, my relationship with him is, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion. It’s just lots of love. And it’s unconditional. And I think we’ve been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work on some incredible movies, starting with Om Shanti Om."

She added, “For me, as an audience, I was really excited to see him do a spy action thriller. But I think what makes it even more special is that I’m in the movie with him, to sort of see him in this sort of character that I haven’t seen him very often. I think it’s the trust, it’s the love, it’s the relationship that we have that actually makes the sort of film and the chemistry really special.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after the 2018 film ‘Zero’. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

