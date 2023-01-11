Pathaan: Siddharth Anand Hopes Shah Rukh Khan's Film Matches 'International Action Entertainer' Level

The makers of Pathaan released its trailer yesterday (January 10) and needless to say, it has taken the internet by a storm. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t get over his action-packed avatar and awaiting the release of the film with bated breath, members of the film fraternity have also expressed their excitement to see SRK return to the big screen after more than four years. Stars like Ram Charan, Vijay Thalapathy and Dulqueer Salmaan, rapper Badshah and filmmakers Atlee and SS Rajamouli took to social media to pour in their love for the upcoming spy thriller.

Director of Pathaan Siddharth Anand is thrilled with the reaction that the team has been getting for the trailer even though it doesn’t give out the biggest moments from the film. He says, “It was a huge task to arrive at the trailer of Pathaan because the teaser and the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - have taken the expectations of the film sky high. We were clear that we will make a trailer that will only add to the buzz and the hype that the film currently has.”

Siddharth shares that It was quite tough to cut the trailer of the film in a way that it gives the audience a taste of all that’s in store but also steer clear from the big surprises that Pathaan has to offer. “We have very carefully and strategically arrived at a trailer that teases some of the best moments of Pathaan for audiences to enjoy and yet hold back and not even given a sneak peek into majority of the screen-stealing situations that will make Pathaan a truly big screen action spectacle like no other. I’m glad that without giving out a lot from the film, we have made a trailer that has received unanimous appreciation,” he elaborates.

He further adds, “As the saying goes, this is just the trailer, you have to watch the film to understand the scale at which Pathaan has been made. We hope that we entertain Indians across the globe and make them proud that we have made a film that can match the visual spectacle of any international action entertainer.”

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The action extravaganza is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar.

