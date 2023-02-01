Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had several high moments. However, nothing came close to Pathaan and Tiger’s crossover. Every 90s kid screamed in the theatre watching Shah Rukh and Salman Khan come together for an action scene. While fans have been grateful to Siddharth Anand for putting it together, the director revealed that it was the brainchild of Aditya Chopra.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, “I don’t think this was in the back of anyone’s mind when the 2 Tiger films were made or when War was made. It is after the success of War that we thought of a universe. With the story of Pathaan, we thought this could spin into one as we already have 3 spies with scope for many more”.

He added that it was Aditya Chopra’s idea that a crossover between Tiger and Pathaan was possible. “We could have got Hrithik or any other actor on board too, but to have Salman and Shah Rukh in a film doing action has not happened before. I think the last when they were doing action together was in 1996 with Karan Arjun. Fortunately, Adi had the IP of Tiger to do this crossover and the result is fantastic.”

Siddharth also revealed that there they had also talked about a crossover between Kabir and Pathaan. “Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst of getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen,” he shared. We hope it happens soon!

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

