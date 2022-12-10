Pathaan: Siddharth Anand 'Wanted to Present Deepika Padukone in Her Most Glam Avatar Ever' in Besharam Rang

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are set to unveil the first song of Pathaan, Besharam Rang, on Monday (December 11) at 11 am. After unveiling actor Deepika Padukone’s first look from the song where she is seen donning a golden monokini, superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted another shot from the song earlier today, which once again sees her in a ravishingly hot avatar as she flaunts a yellow bikini.

Needless to say, fans are awaiting the release of Besharam Rang with bated breath and the on-screen reunion of Khan and Padukone after more than eight years. They were last paired opposite each other in filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial outing Happy New Year (2014). The duo had also shared screen space in Zero (2018), where Padukone had a cameo.

While she has made heads turn by upping the glam quotient in her previous films like Desi Boyz (2011), Cocktail (2012), Race 2 (2013) and Happy New Year, Anand says that he ‘wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever’ in Pathaan, where she plays a spy.

The director says, “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress of our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly. So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her.”

He adds, “That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song.”

Earlier this year, leaked pictures from the shoot of Besharam Rang in Spain took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca where Khan was captured by the shutterbugs flaunting an eight-pack and Padukone, her bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez, where they wrapped the schedule on March 27 this year.

Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, is part of Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It will see Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill, with actor John Abraham playing the antagonist. The film will mark Khan’s return to the big screen after more than four years. It is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

