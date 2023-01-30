Pathaan would always be remembered as Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers of all time considering the money it has minted at the box office in just a matter of three days. Not only that, fans have been gripped by the Pathaan fever as they have good things to say about the Yash Raj spy thriller and its chartbuster songs. Amid all the love, singer Sona Mohapatra has come forward to take a dig on one of the film’s songs - Besharam Rang.

On Monday, Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to share a BTS clip from her latest music video Rasarkeli Bo. But it was the caption that caught everyone’s eyes as she criticized Shilpa Rao’s song from Pathaan. She wrote, “The faltu ka hue and cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. 👏 Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indian identity, won’t happen in a hurry and the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue."

the faltu ka hue & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. 👏 Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue. Rasarkeli Bo video : https://t.co/17qBqSm0wx . pic.twitter.com/7pDtWb4q5T— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 30, 2023

Besharam Rang was the first ever song that was released even prior to the launch of the trailer. The music video that showed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their sizzling avatars was an instant hit among fans. But certain sections of the society were outraged by the lyrics and the outfits of the actors. Apart from protests at various places, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had called for a ban on the movie.

Meanwhile, the movie has become a massive celebration for the entire country. With packed theatres in several cities, passionate fans thronging to the shows and the box office milestones the film is accomplishing, Pathaan has truly proven to be a grand comeback for the superstar. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

