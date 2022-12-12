Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Out Now! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Set the Screen on Fire with Sizzling Chemistry

After piquing the excitement of fans by dropping steamy stills from Pathaan’s first song, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-anticipated espionage thriller have finally dropped the film’s first track - - Besharam Rang. The song is a party anthem and needless to say one the best dancing tracks of the year 2022.

Needless to say, fans have awaited the release of Besharam Rang with bated breath and the on-screen reunion of Khan and Padukone after more than eight years. They were last paired opposite each other in filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial outing Happy New Year (2014). The duo had also shared screen space in Zero (2018), where Padukone had a cameo.

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle and posted the song. Along with the track, he wrote, “Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

On Sunday, Shah Rukh shared his first look from Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang, in which he can be seen on a boat as he rocks a man bun. Fans loved Shah Rukh’s new look from the movie and called him a ‘legend’ and ‘king’. One of the fans said, “Bollywood ka baap aaraha hai pathaan leke,” while another wrote, “Can’t wait my man Shahrukh Khan is coming back after 4 years” and “I was waiting for the gorgeous Pathaan’s look. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

On Friday, Deepika had shared her first look from the song and the actor was seen in a monokini. Shah Rukh also shared a new still of Deepika from the song on Saturday and wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! Besharam Rang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Earlier this year, leaked pictures from the shoot of Besharam Rang in Spain took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca where Khan was captured by the shutterbugs flaunting an eight-pack and Padukone, her bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez, where they wrapped the schedule on March 27 this year.

Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, is part of Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It will see Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill, with actor John Abraham playing the antagonist. The film will mark Khan’s return to the big screen after more than four years. It is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

