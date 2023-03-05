Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to shatter records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film crossing Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are as ambitious as ever about their spy universe. While it’s been over a month since the film was released, it surely comes as a big achievement for Shah Rukh Khan and team that the adrenaline-pumping flick maintained it’s course and finally surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi) collections. Now Bahubali producer has congratulated King Khan on this achievement.

On Saturday, Shobu Yarlagadda took to his Twitter handle to write a heartfelt note for the makers of Pathaan. He penned, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!"

Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it! 😃 https://t.co/cUighGJmhu— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 4, 2023

His tweet was later amplified by Yash Raj Films that thanked the producer for being an inspiration. They wrote, “Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli - it has inspired us to work harder. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand."

Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli - it has inspired us to work harder ♥️ @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand https://t.co/Y88pG33l9P— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2023

If Sacnilk’s box office estimates were to be believed, Pathaan minted Rs 1.20 crores on the sixth Friday of it’s run, bringing the net collection of the film to Rs 528.89 crores. Several enticing deals in the domestic market like buy one get one offer and low ticket pricing helped. Pathaan’s lifetime collection stands at Rs 1026 crores with Rs 640 crores amassed from India and Rs 386 crores coming from the overseas market. From Gauri Khan to Sidharth Anand, everyone celebrated this milestone.

