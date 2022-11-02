Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A 'Bang', Fans Call It A 'High-octane Actioner'

Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with a bang. On his 57th birthday, the ‘King of Romance’ treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming high-octane actioner Pathaan. The release of the movie is just two months away and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for the return of the Baadshah of Bollywood. The minute-long teaser of his much-anticipated film has made his admirers go gaga all over social media. Looking at the humungous response from fans, it is safe to say that the Pathaan teaser has left the internet mighty impressed.
While sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan advised everyone to fasten their seatbelts for the action-filled roller coaster ride. “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye… Pathaan Teaser out now! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” Watch the teaser below:
Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/eZ0TojKGga
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022
Fans react to Pathaan teaser:
As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered massive traction prompting fans to cheer for the superstar in an extravagant manner. While some flooded the internet with eye-catching scenes from the teaser, many have already declared Pathaan a ‘blockbuster.’
A user while hailing Shah Rukh Khan as the real king said, “What a mind-blowing Pathaan teaser. Oh my God! The king is back to charm everyone with hardcore action this time. So, fasten your seat belts. The king is back to take his crown back.”
What a mind blowing #PathaanTeaser .
Oh my God! The king is back to charm everyone with hardcore action this time
Soo fasten your seat belts..
The king is back to take his crown back pic.twitter.com/X4S57qHg8p
— cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) November 2, 2022
Another said, “The biggest action flick of Bollywood is loading.”
The BIGGEST ACTION FLICK of BOLLYWOOD is LOADINGGGGGG.. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #PathaanTeaser #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/MDUZSDLjhg
— Aman (@amanaggar) November 2, 2022
One more added that the teaser gave them Goosebumps and that the film will bring a tsunami at the Box office, “Goosebumps – Goosebumps. SRK’s swag never gets old. It’s going to be Tsunami at the Box office!”
Goosebumps – Goosebumps
SRK’s swag never gets old
It’s going to be Tsunami at the Box office! #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/eGumNsCywb
— Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) November 2, 2022
A Twitterati was impressed by the sizzling onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The emotions between #Pathaan and Deepika ❤❤❤❤❤❤ #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/2nip5LS06l
— Aman (@amanaggar) November 2, 2022
Meanwhile, one more called it, “Kick-ass, explosive, packed with high-octane action sequences. He is back! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang.”
#Pathaan teaser is kick-ass, explosive, packed with high-octane action sequences. HE IS BACK! #ShahRukhKhan is back with a bang.
SURE-FIRE BLOCKBUSTER. @iamsrk #PathaanTeaser #HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/hPDgCxhB0X
— George (@VijayIsMyLife) November 2, 2022
Check out a few more reactions here:
When #Pathaan says “Zinda Hai…” with devil smile #PathaanTeaser #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/LBWd1IPRa2
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 2, 2022
High octane action and King Khan’s look from Pathaan ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #Pathaan #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/g1Ny87TAvZ
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
This man is literally born to make history. Goosebumps bhai#PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/jhmUUCGe2i
— jabra fan (@sonukhan92srk) November 2, 2022
.@iamsrk is back with a bang! #PathaanTeaser looks super impressive with high octane stunts and mass build up scenes playing to the gallery! SRK looks super smart and stylish #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/ENkIaOwbC6
— Mohsin Srkian (@mohsin_srkian3) November 2, 2022
This is INSANE STUFF.. #Pathaan will set the BOX OFFICE ON
Looks like Biggest Action film made by Bollywood so far.. #PathaanTeaser @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/TnARyot0KG
— Aman (@amanaggar) November 2, 2022
This is what we called M-A-G-N-I-F-I-C-E-N-T.#PathaanTeaser #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/sHprT23Lcg
— M. (@moodydamsel_) November 2, 2022
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead.
