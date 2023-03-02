Pathaan Tickets to Have Buy 1 Get 1 Offer, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Rejoice

The Pathaan fever refuses to die down! Amid the phenomenal box office collections, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film have now unveiled a new surprise for the fans. Yash Raj Films took to social media to unveil that Pathaan tickets will have a buy 1 get 1 free offer from March 3 to March 5. “Here’s a mega offer for the blockbuster #Pathaan 🔥 Buy 1 ticket & get 1 free from 3rd - 5th March. First come, first serve basis. T&C apply. #PathaanCelebrations Book your tickets now - (Link in bio)Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.." the production house wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Take a look:

Fans were elated after this announcement and took to the comment section to hail SRK. One user wrote, “Pathaan tsunami" while another user added, “Great promotion. Keep going strong"

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the Rs 1000 Cr mark worldwide and in India, it has surpassed the Rs 500 Cr mark.

Besides Pathaan only four other films entered the Rs 1000 Cr club worldwide including Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR, along with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. The plot of the spy thriller traces the life of a RAW agent Pathaan (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) who is commissioned to stop the heinous plan of the militant group Outfit X led by Jim Cal (Played by John Abraham).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Jawan with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. Following this, King Khan will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

