Pathaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone Looks Unrecognisable As She Goes Undercover In Blonde Wig

The newly released Pathaan trailer has revealed that Deepika Padukone will be sporting multiple looks. However, we never imagined seeing her in a blonde, short hairdo. The film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has Deepika playing an undercover soldier too. As part of one of the missions, Deepika is seen sporting a blonde wig and a formal look.

Deepika is seen wearing a blonde wig with a turtle-neck shirt and a coat. She has a name tag hanging from her jacket. Besides the undercover look, Deepika is also seen channelling the Bond Girl vibes in several glamourous outfits and performing numerous action scenes.

In November 2022, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opened up about Deepika in the movie. He teased that Pathaan will show Deepika in her hottest version yet. “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in ‘Pathaan’ that is not only breathtaking but one that also justifies her superstardom. ‘Pathan’ will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self," he said in a statement.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham Again.

