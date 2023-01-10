Pathaan Trailer: Varisu Actor Thalapathy Vijay Gives A Big Shoutout To Shah Rukh Khan

The action-packed trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released on Tuesday and it received much love from Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil superstar, who is busy with the release of his upcoming film Varisu, took to Twitter and gave SRK a heartwarming shoutout. Vijay shared the link of Pathaan’s trailer and wished the team the best for the release.

“Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan," he tweeted, along with the YouTube link to the trailer. Shah Rukh has been all praise for Vijay for months now. In his famous #AskSRK sessions, Shah Rukh often praises the Varisu actor. He had recently also revealed that the Tamil star had hosted him for dinner last year.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #PathaanHere is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

“He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also," Shah Rukh had tweeted when a fan asked him to share a few words about Vijay earlier this month. It was in October 2022 that Shah Rukh first revealed he dined with Vijay. “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!" he tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, Pathaan joins the YRF’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film.

Besides SRK, Deepika and John, Pathaan also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role. Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. The film is slated to release on January 25.

