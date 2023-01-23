Pathaan Vaibhavi Merchant Besharam Rang Controversy Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While the film trailer promises to be an absolute blockbuster affair, it is the songs of the films that have created a massive buzz online. Besharam Rang also made headlines for Deepika Padukone’s sensual performance, bikini, and SRK’s outfit. Just days ahead of the film’s release, Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of Besharam Rang spoke about the song’s set-up. While she did not react to the controversy, she spoke about featuring a shirtless Shah Rukh in the song.

In a video shared by Yash Raj Films, Vaibhavi Merchant said, “I was very clear that I did not want it to look like a typical Hindi film beach party song. The song is very languid. This has to be a song about nuances, about adaa, sensuality and about being very relaxed in your body and therefore it made sense for Shah Rukh’s character to lose that shirt and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes.”

Just hours after the music video of Beshram Rang was released, several Bollywood buffs started comparing the track to another Yash Raj Films production, Ghungroo from War.

Vishal Dadlani, the song composer spoke about the comparison. He said, “We didn’t know either of them was a beach party track. We were just making songs that we enjoy. We thought that people might enjoy dancing too, where you dance to them is your prerogative.” He added that the locations are generally decided once the song is completed based on the vibe of it. However, in Siddharth Anand’s case, he knows where he is shooting beforehand, Vishal added. He even said for the makers the sound is the primary consideration and not the location.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is all set for a January 25 release. Reportedly, the movie will also feature Salman Khan in a 20-minute extended cameo. The plot of the film shows SRK as an exiled RAW agent who joins hands with Deepika Padukone to fight against John Abraham’s terrorist organization Outfit X, which plans to launch a heinous attack on India.

