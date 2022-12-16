Besharam Rang Singer Reacts To Plagiarism Allegations, Calls Song 'Fun, Quirky and Stylish'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has found itself in the middle of controversies even before its release. The Beshram Rang of the film has been making headlines for several reasons, one of which is also the plagiarism allegation. While some have found the song to be a version of Ghungroo from the 2019 movie War, others alleged that it is a copy of Jain’s Makeba song. Reacting to all the debate over the originality, singer Caralisa Monteiro, who has lent her voice to the Spanish lyrics of the song, has now said that she was sure that the musical duo Vishal-Sheykhar would not plagiarise a song.

In an interview with India Today, Caralisa Monterio refuted the allegations and said, “I have not heard of Makeba, so I won’t comment. Though I’d like to say that Vishal and Sheykhar have been flag bearers of original compositions and it’s normal for artists to be inspired. Plagiarise? I am positive they wouldn’t!"

The singer also shared that she couldn’t personally interact with Deepika Padukone or Shah Rukh Khan as they were not present in the recording studio for the Besharam Rang. However, she recalled her previous experience with the duo and added, “ I have sung a few songs in the past that have been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and Don. I’ve always been a huge fan of the man, his aura and what he has achieved. I’ve also sung a lot of ad films featuring them, like the Airtel series with SRK and, more famously, the Deepika Nescafe hip shake as well as the Asian Paints campaigns."

Caralisa also called the Beshram Rang song to be a fun, quirky and stylish track that will resonate with the youth and be played the most this festive season.

The Besharam Rang song captures Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling chemistry at some of the most exotic locations in the world. It is written by Kumaar and sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani.

