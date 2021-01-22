Pathan: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Siddharth Anand, AD; Shah Rukh 'Worried' About Women on Set

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie Pathan has grabbed the headlines once again. This time for an alleged scuffle that took place on the sets of the Yash Raj Films' production. As per a report in SpotboyE, a scuffle broke out between director Siddharth Anand and his assistant director.

"This is something that has never happened before, and that too on the sets of a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Adi isn’t taking it lightly. He has ordered a probe into the incident," a source close to Aditya Chopra told the portal.

Shah Rukh Khan is said to be especially worried about the women on the set. “We can’t have the men brawling on a set,” the source added.

Pathan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first starring role after the 2018 movie Zero. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Femina, Deepika Padukone spilled the beans on her upcoming project and in the process, confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen with ‘Pathan’. The actress said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”