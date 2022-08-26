Pathonpatham Noottandu First-Ever Malayalam Film to Have Trailer Launch in Metaverse

The trailer of the epic drama, Pathonpatham Noottandu, has become the first-ever to be launched in Metaverse. Directed by Vinayan, the Malayalam film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Notably, a 3D space has been created for the trailer launch in Metaverse about the story environment of the historical film.

The function was organised inside a royal palace and began with director Vinayan and Gokulam Gopalan talking about the project. The trailer was also screened on this screen.

Among others, director Vinayan, lead actor Siju Wilson, executive producer Krishnamurthy, cameraman Shajikumar and actor Vishnu Vinayan attended the trailer launch event held at Kochi.

Director Vinayan said that he was proud to have integrated the new concept of Metaverse with his upcoming film.

“The art of cinema is closely related to technology. That is why we decide to be the first to adopt new technology,” the director said.

Vinayan added that it won’t take long for Metaverse to become “the movie theatre of tomorrow.”

The makers said that special facilities will be provided for the public to enjoy the trailer. For this, Gokulam Group is planning to open Meta Experience Centers in malls in major cities of Kerala, where the trailer can be watched for free.

Touted to be a pan-Indian mega-budget film, Pathonpatham Noottandu tells the story of Aratupuzha Velayudhapanikar, a 19th-century social reformer. The movie will be released on September 8, on the occasion of the Onam festival.

The new period action-drama stars Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. Among others, it also ensembles the star cast of Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Vishnu Vinay, Indrans, Raghavan, Alencier, Mustafa, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Chalipala, Saran, Manikandan Achari and Senthil Krishna in pivotal roles.

