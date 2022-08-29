Pathonpatham Noottandu Trailer Crosses 1 Crore Views on YouTube

Filmmaker Vinayan’s big-budget Malayalam film Pathonpatham Noottandu is all set to hit the big screen on September 8. Ahead of the period action drama’s theatrical release across the country, the makers took the internet by storm by dropping its trailer on August 20. Within a few days from its release, Pathonpatham Noottandu’s trailer crossed over a whopping 1 crore views on YouTube.

Check out the trailer of Pathonpatham Noottandu below:

Written and directed by Vinayan, Pathonpatham Noottandu boasts Siju Wilson, Anoop Menon, Indrans, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kayadu Lohar and Alencier Ley Lopez in key roles. The Malayalam film has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner, Sree Gokulam Movies. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century Travancore, the film is based on the life of Ezhava warrior Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker who fought against social injustice and caste oppressions prevalent at that time.

Actor Siju Wilson will be seen essaying the role of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in Pathonpatham Noottandu. The trailer of the period drama assures viewers of high-octane action sequences, elaborate sets and exemplary performances. One of the comments on YouTube read, “The visuals are really stunning… & art works enhances the scenes!!! Vinayan Sir… Hats off for the making. Kayadu Lohar looks convincing in her role… & What a transformation of Siju. Waiting to have Great theatre experience on this Onam.”

Another user wrote, “Boy…!! That’s a Vinayan film trailer, excellent colour grading, stunts art are top notch, an excellent trailer cut, hope the movie moves up into the expectation all the best team.”

Pathonpatham Noottandu marks the directorial comeback of Vinayan after Aakasha Ganga 2, which was released in 2019. The upcoming Malayalam film will simultaneously be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pathonpatham Noottandu will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s pan-India film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is slated to release on September 9, just one day after the release of Pathonpatham Noottandu.

