Tamil actor Simbu, also known as Silambarasan, is all set for the release of his upcoming action thriller film Pathu Thala. The movie will hit theatres on March 30. The viewers were recently in for a surprise, as the first single from the film got released at midnight, on the occasion of Simbu’s birthday.

The song features Simbu as a dancer. The film is directed by Obeli N Krishna and also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarsan, and Redin Kingsley in the supporting roles. AR Rahman composed the film’s music. He has sung it along with Yogi Sekar. With lyrics penned by Vivek, Sandy Master has choreographed the dance.

The song is currently trending all over social media. One of the users commented, “How can one human being keep producing the best music year after year. Another superb song. AR Rahman sir, you are the best!" Another fan wrote, “The quality of sound and creation of music is giving another level of dimension." " AR Rahman voice super," penned the third user.

Many others shared red heart emojis. The video has garnered around 2 million views on YouTube.

Pathu Thala is the official remake of the 2017 neo-noir action thriller Kannada film Mufti, directed by Narthan. Pathu Thala is set to hit the theatres on March 30. Simbu will essay the character of an underground gangster, played by Shiva Rajkumar in the Kannada version. While Gautham Karthik will be seen playing a cop and Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead in the movie. The film is bankrolled jointly by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavelraja.

