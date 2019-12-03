Take the pledge to vote

Pati Patni Aur Woh Actress Bhumi Pednekar Defines Her 'Leading Lady' Journey

Bhumi Pednekar will be making her next big screen appearance alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a short span. She says it's because of her film choices.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Pednekar said, "I have done a certain amount of work, which has been of a certain quality. That's why I am a leading lady today,"

"My definition of the leading lady could either be an act, or in a film that has two women in prominent roles. Today, writers and directors are willing to push the boundaries with their scripts. If I have become their go-to female actor, I will seek such roles," said Pednekar.

Pednekar will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film's comedic take on the concept of infidelity and certain sexist jokes has annoyed some fans.

Pednekar has defended her role stating that the film is a narrative of modern-day relationships and that the film is not a sexist one. Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to release on December 6.

