Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Vidya Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha (72) is being reported to be in critical condition and has been put on ventilator support in a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports she was diagnosed with lung disorder an while ago and now the condition has become worse. Vidya has been admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu and was brought in on Wednesday/Thursday in a serious condition.

As per a report in Spotboye, Vidya's vitals, blood pressure and pulse rate, at the moment are normal but she has been put under observation in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The report added that she has been kept on PAP (Positive airway Pressure) ventilator.

Adding further, the website quoted a source saying, "Her (Vidya) condition is better than what it was on Wednesday but she still cannot be said to be completely out of danger. If the PAP is removed, her oxygen levels tend to drop and she becomes breathless."

As reported, the actress has developed both lung and cardiac disorders. The lung disorder had originated a few years ago and has now aggravated.

Sources close to the matter told the entertainment website that Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen to the idea.

Vidya got married to Netaji Bhimrao Salunke in June 2001, but soon divorced under the pretext that Salunke was mentally and physically torturing her. She also adopted a child while she was married to Salunke, reported indianexpress.com.

After giving hits including Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Chhoti Si Baat, Vidya made a comeback in television serials like Kavyanjali, Bahu Rani, Zaara and Bhabhi.

