Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Vidya Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai
As per reports, actress Vidya Sinha has been put under observation in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Mumbai.
Image of Vidya Sinha, courtesy of Instagram
Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha (72) is being reported to be in critical condition and has been put on ventilator support in a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports she was diagnosed with lung disorder an while ago and now the condition has become worse. Vidya has been admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu and was brought in on Wednesday/Thursday in a serious condition.
As per a report in Spotboye, Vidya's vitals, blood pressure and pulse rate, at the moment are normal but she has been put under observation in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The report added that she has been kept on PAP (Positive airway Pressure) ventilator.
Adding further, the website quoted a source saying, "Her (Vidya) condition is better than what it was on Wednesday but she still cannot be said to be completely out of danger. If the PAP is removed, her oxygen levels tend to drop and she becomes breathless."
As reported, the actress has developed both lung and cardiac disorders. The lung disorder had originated a few years ago and has now aggravated.
Sources close to the matter told the entertainment website that Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen to the idea.
Vidya got married to Netaji Bhimrao Salunke in June 2001, but soon divorced under the pretext that Salunke was mentally and physically torturing her. She also adopted a child while she was married to Salunke, reported indianexpress.com.
After giving hits including Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Chhoti Si Baat, Vidya made a comeback in television serials like Kavyanjali, Bahu Rani, Zaara and Bhabhi.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday #VidyaSinha. Vidya Sinha (born 15 November 1947, Mumbai) is an actress who has acted in Bollywood films, most known for Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1975). She began modelling and acting at the age of 18. She was Miss Bombay and modelled for several brands which led to her discovery by Basu Chatterjee. Her first movie, however, came after marriage - her debut was in Raja Kaka (1974) opposite Kiran Kumar. However, fame came to her through a low-budget, alternative cinema break-away hit Rajnigandha (1974), directed by her mentor Basu Chatterjee. The movie, although having none of the trappings of a typical Bollywood blockbuster, was a major box office success. This was followed by many more small-budget films like Choti Si Baat (1975), and later by more mainstream, bigger budget Bollywood productions like Pati Patni Aur Woh (1977). She is known for her pleasant roles in various movies she acted during her active career life. She did 30 movie roles over a period of 12 years. By the mid-1980s, this type of role was no longer popular in the Hindi film industry. She wound down her film work and finally called it a day by 1986. After some years in Australia, Vidya returned to India and gradually came back to acting. She returned to films in Salman Khan's Bodyguard in 2011. Follow @Bollywoodirect . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywood #bollywoodirect #instabollywood
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall
- Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Edge Out U Mumba 32-30
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro