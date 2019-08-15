Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Vidya Sinha Passes Away in Mumbai

Vidya Sinha, who acted in films like Pati, Patni aur Woh, Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat among others, passed away on Thursday, aged 71. Spotboye reported that the actress died in Criticare Hospital, Juhu at 12 noon on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Vidya was put on ventilator support in the hospital in Mumbai. She was diagnosed with lung disorder a while ago and her condition had become worse since three months. The disorder had originated a few years ago and Vidya was brought in while she was in a serious condition.

The website had earlier reported that when the ventilator support was being removed, her oxygen levels tended to drop and she became breathless.

Vidya got married to Netaji Bhimrao Salunke in June 2001, but soon divorced under the pretext that Salunke was mentally and physically torturing her. She also adopted a child while she was married to Salunke, reported indianexpress.com.

After giving hits including Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Chhoti Si Baat, Vidya made a comeback in television serials like Kavyanjali, Bahu Rani, Zaara, Bhabhi and her most recent show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She was also seen in the 2011 Salman Khan's Bodyguard.

