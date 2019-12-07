Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh has manged to be the biggest opening film of the actor's career yet. The position was earlier held by his another 2019 release Luka Chuppi, which his latest film surpassed by a small margin. Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 9.10 crore on day one despite releasing opposite another big release Panipat.

During an interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar, who features in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik and Ananya Panday, said that the cast realises it was impossible to not be standing against another film on a Friday and that theirs was a different film from Panipat. Looks like the trio of Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have impressed the audiences on the first day here.

News18's Rajeev Masand had written in his review of Pati Patni Aur Woh, "In a very roundabout, over-simplistic way, the film is actually progressive."

Check out the film's box office day one business below:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Panipat focuses on the third battle of Panipat waged between the Marathas and the Afghans, in which thousands of soldiers are believed to have died. In his review of Panipat, News18's Rajeev Masand had written, "It is significant also because it’s one of those films about a war in which we’re on the side of the vanquished."

Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh have this week to maximise their earnings before Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 releases on December 13.

