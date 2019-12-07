Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has earned a respectable Rs 9.10 crore on Friday with trade analysts suggesting that it will expect a solid growth during remainder of the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:December 7, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr
Ananya, Kartik, Bhumi (L to R) at film's trailer launch

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh has manged to be the biggest opening film of the actor's career yet. The position was earlier held by his another 2019 release Luka Chuppi, which his latest film surpassed by a small margin. Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 9.10 crore on day one despite releasing opposite another big release Panipat.

Read: Acting, Sex are Like Bread and Butter, Says Kartik Aaryan

During an interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar, who features in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik and Ananya Panday, said that the cast realises it was impossible to not be standing against another film on a Friday and that theirs was a different film from Panipat. Looks like the trio of Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have impressed the audiences on the first day here.

News18's Rajeev Masand had written in his review of Pati Patni Aur Woh, "In a very roundabout, over-simplistic way, the film is actually progressive."

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs

Check out the film's box office day one business below:

Meanwhile, Panipat focuses on the third battle of Panipat waged between the Marathas and the Afghans, in which thousands of soldiers are believed to have died. In his review of Panipat, News18's Rajeev Masand had written, "It is significant also because it’s one of those films about a war in which we’re on the side of the vanquished."

Read: Panipat Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Celerate Spirit of the Marathas

Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh have this week to maximise their earnings before Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 releases on December 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram