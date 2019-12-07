Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has earned a respectable Rs 9.10 crore on Friday with trade analysts suggesting that it will expect a solid growth during remainder of the weekend.
Ananya, Kartik, Bhumi (L to R) at film's trailer launch
Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh has manged to be the biggest opening film of the actor's career yet. The position was earlier held by his another 2019 release Luka Chuppi, which his latest film surpassed by a small margin. Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 9.10 crore on day one despite releasing opposite another big release Panipat.
Read: Acting, Sex are Like Bread and Butter, Says Kartik Aaryan
During an interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar, who features in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik and Ananya Panday, said that the cast realises it was impossible to not be standing against another film on a Friday and that theirs was a different film from Panipat. Looks like the trio of Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have impressed the audiences on the first day here.
News18's Rajeev Masand had written in his review of Pati Patni Aur Woh, "In a very roundabout, over-simplistic way, the film is actually progressive."
Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs
Check out the film's box office day one business below:
#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019
#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019
Meanwhile, Panipat focuses on the third battle of Panipat waged between the Marathas and the Afghans, in which thousands of soldiers are believed to have died. In his review of Panipat, News18's Rajeev Masand had written, "It is significant also because it’s one of those films about a war in which we’re on the side of the vanquished."
Read: Panipat Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Celerate Spirit of the Marathas
Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh have this week to maximise their earnings before Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 releases on December 13.
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
