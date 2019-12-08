Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as a trio in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' seem to be pleasing the audiences. The film's box office collections saw a positive growth on day two.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as a trio in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' seem to be pleasing the audiences. The film's box office collections saw a positive growth on day two.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh is looking like a real winner at the ticket widow. The film's box office collection on second day saw a positive growth and it has earned Rs 21.43 crore in two days. It remains to be seen if Panipat, which released alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh, has performed better than its first day or not and has come up as a competition for Kartik's dramedy.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pati, Patni Aur Woh collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box-office on day one leaving behind Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker's latest release Panipat, which minted Rs 4. 12 crore.

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr

Trade analyst Tran Adarsh explained in his tweet that Pati, Patni Aur Woh seems to be pleasing audiences in all age groups-- from youngsters to family audiences, while he also anticipated that Pati Patni Aur Woh will certainly cross Rs 35 crore mark on Sunday.

Check out his estimation of Pati, Patni Aur Woh box office collections below:

News18's Rajeev Masand had written in his review of Pati Patni Aur Woh, "In a very roundabout, over-simplistic way, the film is actually progressive."

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
