Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh is looking like a real winner at the ticket widow. The film's box office collection on second day saw a positive growth and it has earned Rs 21.43 crore in two days. It remains to be seen if Panipat, which released alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh, has performed better than its first day or not and has come up as a competition for Kartik's dramedy.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pati, Patni Aur Woh collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box-office on day one leaving behind Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker's latest release Panipat, which minted Rs 4. 12 crore.

Trade analyst Tran Adarsh explained in his tweet that Pati, Patni Aur Woh seems to be pleasing audiences in all age groups-- from youngsters to family audiences, while he also anticipated that Pati Patni Aur Woh will certainly cross Rs 35 crore mark on Sunday.

Check out his estimation of Pati, Patni Aur Woh box office collections below:

#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

News18's Rajeev Masand had written in his review of Pati Patni Aur Woh, "In a very roundabout, over-simplistic way, the film is actually progressive."

