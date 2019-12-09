Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office

While Pati Patni Aur Woh has successfully drawn audiences to the theatres, Panipat seems to be lagging behind on that account

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office
While Pati Patni Aur Woh has successfully drawn audiences to the theatres, Panipat seems to be lagging behind on that account

Ashutosh Gowariker's latest magnum opus, Panipat, released on December 6 alongside Kartik Aaryan starrer comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. While the first is a historical period film based on the third battle of Panipat, the other is a modern day romance drama set in a Tier 2 city.

Despite releasing on the same day, the two films were expected to appeal to different sets of audiences. While Pati Patni Aur Woh has successfully drawn audiences to the theatres, Panipat seems to be lagging behind on that account, going by box office numbers of the first weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to earn Rs 35.94 crore in the first three days of release, despite division of screens. But Panipat's run so far hasn't been that good. The Arjun Kapoor starrer's India box office collection stands at Rs 17.68 crore till Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the two films.

To top the box office woes, Panipat is also facing protests in Rajasthan. Several theatres in Jaipur stopped screening the film on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal.

State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia have demanded a ban on the film. Singh alleged that the movie portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner. In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram