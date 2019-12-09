Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office

Ashutosh Gowariker's latest magnum opus, Panipat, released on December 6 alongside Kartik Aaryan starrer comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. While the first is a historical period film based on the third battle of Panipat, the other is a modern day romance drama set in a Tier 2 city.

Despite releasing on the same day, the two films were expected to appeal to different sets of audiences. While Pati Patni Aur Woh has successfully drawn audiences to the theatres, Panipat seems to be lagging behind on that account, going by box office numbers of the first weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to earn Rs 35.94 crore in the first three days of release, despite division of screens. But Panipat's run so far hasn't been that good. The Arjun Kapoor starrer's India box office collection stands at Rs 17.68 crore till Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the two films.

#PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend... Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [#Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 35.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: ₹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

To top the box office woes, Panipat is also facing protests in Rajasthan. Several theatres in Jaipur stopped screening the film on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal.

State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia have demanded a ban on the film. Singh alleged that the movie portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner. In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film.

