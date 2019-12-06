Take the pledge to vote

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Makes Tik Tok Debut with Dheeme Dheeme Dancing Video

Kartik Aaryan made his Tik Tok debut ahead of the release of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new dancing video, the actor aces Michal Jackson's iconic moonwalk.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Makes Tik Tok Debut with Dheeme Dheeme Dancing Video
After, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, social media video app Tik Tok has become the new hype of the town. With millions and thousands of followers, Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunny Leone among others enjoy quite a fan base on Tik Tok. Joining them is Kartik Aaryan, who made his Tik Tok debut ahead of the release of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On Thursday, he took to his other social media handles to announce the same. The actor posted a peppy video of himself as he does Michal Jackson's iconic moonwalk along with some nifty and neat dance steps on his song Dheeme Dheeme. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Jahan Public Vahaan Main!! KarTikTok Debut.. Here We go !! #KarTikTokAaryan (sic)."

Take a look:

Sung by Tony Kakkar, Dheeme Dheeme has become one of the trending songs on social media. Impressed by the song and Kartik's dancing, actress Deepika Padukone had requested the former to teach her the hook step of the song.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a remake of the 1978 classic, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur and tries taking a humorous approach to adultery and extra-marital affairs.

In the remake, Kartik plays, Chintu Tyagi, a middle-class working man who is confused between his wife Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar and his colleague Tapasya Singh, played by Ananya.

The movie releases on December 6.

