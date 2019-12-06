Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Leads this Hilarious Remake in a Definite Direction

Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

First thing first. The makers have changed the word ‘balatkari’ with ‘bada sanskari’ in the long dialogue about the plight of husbands. Who says public outrage doesn’t bother Bollywood filmmakers!

That doesn’t mean director Mudassar Aziz’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh is without misplaced priorities and wrong validating sermons. But all this is so funny, intentionally, that you’d be reeling with laughter.

Married for three years, Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) and Vedika Tripathi (Bhumi Pednekar) live in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Tyagi is an IIT Kanpur graduate working in the Public Works Department. His uneventful life doesn’t go beyond his office and home, and it seems pretty much on track except there’s no thrill. He still talks about his college crush and wants more intimacy from his relationship with Tripathi.

A twist in the tale comes with Delhi girl Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday) who wants Tyagi’s help in opening a garment store in Kanpur.

What seems like harmless fun in the beginning soon puts Tyagi’s marriage at stake.

Before we proceed, take a little pause to talk about Aparshakti Khurrana, who plays hero’s best friend Fahim Rizvi. Khurrana has been there, many times, but how does he get it different and funny, everytime? Subtly, he brings in nuances to a mostly typecast character. It’s not just about comic timing but reading the milieu distinctly. His ‘friend’ game is on point, thanks to quirky dialogue delivery style without being subdued in the presence of the lead actor.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh belongs to Aaryan though as he hasn’t put any foot wrong in the film. He delivers more than what was promised. He is funny, sincere, affable and in control. The same goes with Pednekar, who keeps switching gears at right moments despite giving strong Tanu Weds Manu Returns vibes. In fact, at one point, I thought she almost spoke the ‘bewafa-badchalan’ dialogue.

She plays a physics teacher who aspires to live in Delhi for its restaurants and clubs. Her character plays the sheet anchor for both Aaryan and Panday. She is never docile and displays a very believable undertone of being adventurous, something that supplements the film’s quirkiness.

Panday, the third vertex of the love triangle, is far more natural than her previous film, Student of the Year 2. In fact, she has blended the innocence and playfulness of Tapasya Singh for a nice composition.

A shout out to Mudassar Aziz’s dialogues, who has transformed an ordinary story into a laugh riot without demeaning any of the characters. Though some of the reasons given for behavioural patterns come straight out of his imagination than actual studies but he makes up for it with super comic situations. Pati, Patni Aur Woh leaves you guilt-free even if you laugh on somebody else’s expense.

Coming back to Aaryan, his Pyaar Ka Punchnama films or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or Luka Chuppi, have a tenderness that north India based ‘heroes’ have avoided for long. Either they were too suave for striking the right chord or too masculine to be taken seriously. Aaryan has found a way to go forward without being ‘in your face.’ No wonder, he has acquired such massive fan base among different groups in such a short time.

At 126 minutes, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an easy-breezy watch, provided you don’t take it as the final word on relationships. It’s really funny to see the chaos in Chintu Tyagi’s life. Don’t be judgmental though!

Rating: 3.5/5

