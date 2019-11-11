Pati, Patni Aur Woh Releases Dance Club Version of 'Dheeme Dheeme' with Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya
Dheeme Dheeme, the first song released by the Pati, Patni Aur Woh makers, is a peppier version of the Tony Kakkar original that was released earlier this year.
Image: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati, Patni aur Woh is set to make its grand release in the first weekend of December. The first song from this modern-day love triangle is out, and is a peppy club song fit for dancing.
Tony Kakkar's hit track Dheeme Dheeme, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, has been recreated for this film, giving the song more of a party feel. Kartik Aaryan is seen dancing with Ananya Panday in a club on one hand, and with his onscreen patni Bhumi Pednekar at a wedding-like setup in other shots.
Check out the song below:
This song was originally released in May this year as a music video featuring Tony Kakkar and Neha Sharma. Soon, the song became a hit number and the Pati, Patni aur Woh makers decided to add this dance number in the film.
Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-awaited trailer of the film was released last week. Soon after the trailer was dropped, the makers received flak for their insensitive joke about marital rape.
Kartik Aaryan was slammed for his monologue as Chintu Tyagi. He says, "Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we're called beggars, if we deny them sex then we're called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we're called rapists).”
The humour in this monologue didn't work right on Twitter as the makers were blasted on the social media platform. The makers eventually apologised for the dialogue and have apparently removed it from the film.
