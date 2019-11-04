Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake is not Sexist, Baseless, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar says her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is the remake of BR Chopra's classic by the same name, doesn't endorse outdated attitudes and behaviour toward women.

Pati Patni Aur Woh deals with the subject of marital infidelity in a humorous way. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi as Vedika Tripathi and Ananya Panday as Tapasya.

Chintu and Vedika are a happy couple who are deeply in love with each other. However, Chintu's world turns upside down when Ananya's Tapasya enters his life as his secretary.

The remake, which had its trailer launch in Mumbai today, is a modern take on the 1978 film, which made a social comment on adulterous indulgences.

At the trailer launch, Bhumi was asked if she was conscious about whether the film's concept might reflect sexist attitude toward women.

The actress said, "When I read the script, every doubt that I had, flushed out. This film is so much fun. It's a situational comedy but at the same time it's not frivolous. It's empowering to both the genders. There's nobody who's black and white in real life as well. I think the makers have been very conscious to make sure that they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film.

This is not that at all. I think everybody who's part of this film be it Bhushan sir, Juno or Mudassar sir, I don't think we belong to that school. So, that's what excited me the most about the film. This could go wrong so easily but they have been so sensitive and careful. I think it's a big achievement," Bhumi said

Pati Patni Aur Woh will first time see Bhumi in a glamorous avatar, something she's not tried her hands at so far.

"I have not seen myself like that on the big screen before. In my head and real life, I'm always like that but the audiences have not seen me like this. So, it was very exciting for me to play Vedika Tripathi because it was a completely new avatar for me. For me, Vedika is somebody who's always full of oomph. She knows who she is and she is a very confident woman. She knows she has a certain effect on the opposite gender and she's just strong," she said.

Bhumi was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, which has been running well at the box office.

Talking about the same, Bhumi said, "Saand Ki Aankh is a special film and it's extremely encouraging to see it performing so well at the box office. It motivates me to take up more such challenges as an actor. I hope more and more people keep accepting such kind of films that break age-old stereotypes."

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake will hit theatres on December 6.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.