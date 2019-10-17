Pati, Patni Aur Woh Shares Nothing with the Original, Says Director

Makers of the upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh unvieled the posters of the movie's characters, played by Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. And while the name coincides with the 1978 remake, and was being hailed as the 'remake', director Mudassar Aziz has said it's not the same but a humble 'tribute'.

The director said the two movie stand four decades apart from each other and thus there has been a huge transformation as far as the relationship quo is concerned. In an interview with Mid-Day, he explained, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

The 1979 movie was helmed by BR Chopra. It was a humorous take on infidelity when Sanjeev Kumar's character gets infatuated to his new secretary played by Ranjeeta despite having a happy and stable marriage with Vidya Sinha.

Aziz further says, "This film, in a light-hearted manner, analyses what makes people stray."

He adds, "We created a brand new character for Kartik. Bhumi's 'Patni' is nowhere close to what Vidyaji played in the original and Ananya is the surprise package."

The movie will see the coming together of Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya for the first time on screens.

