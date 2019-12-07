Pati Patni Aur Woh Surpasses Panipat Collections on Day 1, Mona Singh to Marry in December

Pati Patni Aur Woh collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box-office on day one leaving behind Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker's latest release Panipat, which minted Rs 4.12 crore. Both films are very different in the storyline and are even set in different periods. Seems like one has managed to emerge a favourite.

In another news, Virat Kohli was lauded by many for his performance in the first T20 match against West Indies. But Amitabh Bachchan's praise was as cool as it gets.

Also, TV actress Mona Singh, most famous for her role as 'Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', will be settling down with her investment banker beau from South India. Reports claim that she will get married in December this year itself.

Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit of the same name featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana, has topped Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Panipat's box office collection on day one.

Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted and poked fun at the West Indies cricket team as he congratulated Virat Kohli for his performance in a T20 match.

Aamir Khan seems to have undergone massive transformation yet again for his forthcoming feature Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.

38-year-old actress Mona Singh, who has always kept mum about her private life is finally tying the knot with an investment banker from down South India, a Mumbai Mirror report has said.

Ever since Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he is set to give up his Canadian passport and resume Indian citizenship, netizens have been having a field day with reactions.

