Patiala Babes Actor Aniruddh Dave Shifted to ICU After Testing Covid-19 Positive Last Week

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been shifted to the intensive care unit following complications due to the virus. Actress Aastha Chaudhary took to her Instagram account on Friday night to confirm the news. She shared a message on her Instagram stories which read, “Need prayers for our friend Aniruddh Dave. He is in ICU. Pls spare a min and do pray for him."

The actor who is being treated in a hospital in Bhopal had contracted the virus while he was shooting for a web series there. He had shared the news one week ago on his Instagram account. He had shared a note with the caption, “Tested COVID positive."

Talking to a leading daily, his friend actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary informed that his recent reports indicate that his infection is more than normal. “He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection. It’s a different city and only his boy is with him. We can’t fly to Bhopal and be with him. We are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team, he told the Times of India.

Aniruddh will be also seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom.

