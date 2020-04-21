MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Will Not Return To TV After Lockdown Ends

Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Will Not Return To TV After Lockdown Ends

As per a report, the channel released a statement on the same stating the shows need to run on a time-bound pace, which is disrupted due to the lockdown.

The lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, has had an impact on everything across the country. The TV industry, which is no different, stalled all their shooting assignments a week before the lockdown was announced officially, leading to re-runs of old shows.

However, what is now being reported is that three popular shows, which were being run on Sony TV, will not make comeback after the lockdown ends. Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will not be hitting the TV screen after the lockdown.

In a statement to the Times of India, the channel said, “These are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of their narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now”.

Rajita Sharma who happens to be the producer of the Patiala Babes also revealed that the decision to pull off the show was mutual. “Ours was always a finite series, but unfortunately, we are unable to shoot the remaining episodes because of the lockdown. None of us know when we will be in a position to resume shooting. So, it was a mutual decision to pull it off air,” Rajita said.

