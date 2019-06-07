Patralekhaa Does a Hilarious Recreation of SRK-Kajol's DDLJ Scene With Her Real-life 'Raj'

The train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's climax is probably the most iconic of all moments from the film, recreated and emulated several times since the film released in 1995. Amrish Puri's legendary dialogue - 'Ja Simran Ja' - followed by Kajol running to catch the train as Shah Rukh Khan extends his hand beckoning her, is etched into the minds and hearts of every '90s Bollywood buff.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend just proved that they too are big fans of the movie by recreating the scene in London. The couple turned their #FunModeOn in a park, where Patralekhaa acted out Kajol's part, trying to free herself from an out-of-frame Bauji, played by Rajkummar himself. She emulates Kajol's look of shock, and then relief, when he lets go of her hand.

The CityLights actress then does a slow motion run towards her Raj, who switches into full Shah Rukh form, imitating the superstar's facial expressions as he says, "Bade bade deshon mein, aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for about 8 years now, and have starred together in Hansal Mehta's CityLights. While talking about his relationship on Koffee With Karan, the Stree actor had said that he is in a stable and happy place in his life right now.

The two keep sharing adorable photos and videos of each on Instagram. On Valentine's Day, Rajkummar shared a mushy photo with Patralekhaa and wrote, "Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here's to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love."

Follow @News18Movies for more