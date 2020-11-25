News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Patralekhaa Goes 'Uff' on Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao's Pensive Look in New Picture

Patralekhaa Goes 'Uff' on Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao's Pensive Look in New Picture

Rajkummar Rao posted a monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, he looks pensive and seems like he is in deep thought.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared words of wisdom in his latest post on social media. Rajkummar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, he looks pensive and seems like he is in deep thought.

"Never forget Why you started," Rajkummar captioned the image.

His actress girlfriend Patralekhaa could not stop gushing at the picture and wrote "Uff" along with some fire emojis.

Rajkummar replied saying: "You Uff Uff."

Rajkummar's latest film Ludo released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor's other film Chhalaang also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. He has Badhaai Do and RoohiAfza coming up.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...