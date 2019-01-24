Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other

While most of the Bollywood couples go over the top to express their love for each other, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story is built on small incidents of mutual admiration and love for one another and their work.No less than a Bollywood film, while the Citylights actress had a tarnished perspective about the actor at first, Rajkummar had thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’ right from the beginning. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her eight-year-long relationship with Rajkummar Rao.Talking about the first impressions they had of each other she said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!"Elaborating further she told that her perception changed when the two started working together for Citylights. She said, "once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?"Giving away details about their relationship, the actress told that Rajkummar had often gone out of his way for her. "Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favourite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are?," Humans of Bombay quoted Patralekhaa.Not worrying about the future the couple has come a long way with each other. Patralekhaa believes that the present is enough. "I can tell you this, when you find the one–through the fights, hurdles & chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts & dates–it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it & when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough,” she added.You can read the full post here.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.