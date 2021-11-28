Patralekhaa Shares Fun Pics from Wedding with Rajkummar Rao

It has been nearly two weeks for Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao in their newly married life and they are setting goals already. On social media, the actress shared some adorable pictures with hubby in which they are seen embracing each other lovingly.

Patralekhaa captioned the images “Him and I." Rajkummar wears dhoti style pants and funky blue jacket while Patralekhaa opts for a red bralette, black trousers and a cool jacket. These picture of the newly married couple are being loved by the fans.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s recent wedding in a Chandigarh resort was a cherished moment for not just their fans but also for members of the film fraternity. The who’s who of Bollywood graced the wedding celebrations and blessed the newly-weds.

Rajkummar also took to Instagram and shares some pictures, looking back at the wedding festivities. The photograph featured the star couple dancing together and having a blast on the dance floor. They seem to be doing a popular Bollywood hook step in the picture.

For the caption, Rajkummar wrote, “Dance like there is no tomorrow."

Rajkummar has recently announced his new film Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor, to be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He will be seen in Badhaai Do next, followed by HIT: The First Case remake to be helmed by the original director Sailesh Kolanu. Sanya Malhotra features in HIT remake with Rajkummar and Bhumi featues in Badhaai Do.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.