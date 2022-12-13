Patralekhaa To Have Three Back-to-back Releases Next Year, Says 'Looking At 2023 With Love, Light...'

Having been a part of a bunch of commercials over the years, actor Patralekhaa marked her acting debut with filmmaker Hansal Menta’s acclaimed film CityLights (2014), where she was cast opposite her now husband, actor Rajkummar Rao. The heart-wrenching drama revolved around a family who move to Mumbai to repay the loan they take for their small-time business back in the village. It saw Patralekhaa playing his on-screen wife.

The next few years saw her doing a handful of films and web shows but her stint as an actor has been rather sporadic. While Bose: Dead/Alive (2017) and Forbidden Love (2020) received some attention, her other projects like Love Games (2016) and Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) garnered an underwhelming response from the critics and the audience.

But the actor, who was last seen in the thriller series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (2021), is all set to create a splash in 2023. She has been working round a chock-o-block schedule this year and the next year will have her headlining three projects. She will be sharing screen space with actors Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in Aar Ya Paar, a thriller for Disney+ Hotstar, which is set to release this month. It marks her return to the movies more than four years after Nanu Ki Jaanu. Patralekhaa will also be seen in Amazon Prime’s Gulkand Tales, an untitled dramedy by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and another untitled co-starring actor Maanvi Gagroo.

Sharing her excitement on the same, the 32-year-old says, “2022 was indeed a fulfilling one. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing four diverse characters. It was an enriching experience and I am really thrilled for the audiences to witness different facets of my personality reflected in these characters. Looking forward to 2023 with love, light and hope.”

On the personal front, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. The duo started dating in 2010 and tied the knot on November 15 last year in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Speaking about their relationship, she told News18 recently, “I think that we were always very solid and we were committed to the relationship. Nothing has changed [after marriage]. We were friends and soulmates and we are still soulmates and friends. But it’s a grounding factor, for sure… We all know that Raj is very dedicated to his work. But he’s also very dedicated to people and to relationships. That’s a rare thing nowadays.”

