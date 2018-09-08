GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Patralekhaa to Play Bengali Girl in Pradeep Sarkar's Film

Sarkar's forthcoming movie is Helicopter Eela, which features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2018, 8:46 PM IST
City Lights actress Patralekhaa is excited about playing a Bengali girl in Arranged Marriage, a short film directed by Pradeep Sarkar as part of an anthology.

"I am doing this short film for a bigger picture, which has got four stories. It's an anthology film with Pradeep Sarkar. I am playing the role of a Bengali girl in the movie, which is set in Kolkata," Patralekhaa told IANS.

The film will also be shot in Kolkata. "We will start shooting it this month-end, and it's a 10-15 days' shoot," the actress added. Meanwhile, Sarkar's forthcoming movie is Helicopter Eela, which features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother. Patralekhaa was most recently nominated for an iReel Award for Best Actress (Drama) for her role in Bose: Dead/Alive.
