Patralekhaa to Wear Sabyasachi Couture for Her Wedding With Rajkummar Rao: Report

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will be kicking off this year’s wedding season. Several reports on the couple’s upcoming wedding ceremony this week have pointed out how it will be an intimate affair. A new detail regarding Patralekhaa’s wedding dress has emerged. According to The Times of India, the 32-year-old actress will be going for the classic Sabyasachi-designed wedding attire.

The Bengali designer who has created wedding outfits for several actors including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone, will be creating a special piece for the Shillong-born actress as well. Speaking to the national daily, Patralekhaa’s close friend revealed that the designer agreed to dress her up in an ethereal saree with delicate embroidery work. The report also mentions that the actress has selected a lehenga and a silk dupatta from Sabyasachi couture.

Besides the basic Hindu rituals followed in a wedding like the pheras, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will also be performing some other rituals, for which the actress has selected a few options. The Times of India report quotes Patralekhaa’s friend who said that the actress told Sabyasachi that she wants elegant but minimalistic pieces for the wedding. The actress has requested the designer to create wedding outfits that are not very heavy since she wants to feel comfortable.

It is speculated that the wedding will take place this weekend in Chandigarh. Considering the looming threat of the pandemic, the couple has invited only selected guests from the film industry as per reports and the ceremony will be kept private. It is also being speculated that the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap will also be attending the wedding since she is in the city.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa worked together in Hansal Mehta's Hindi film CityLights which came out in 2014. The couple have dated for seven years before tying the knot.

Rajkummar was recently seen in Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Kriti Sanon.

