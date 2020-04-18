MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Patralekhaa Worried for Parents in Shillong After Meghalaya Records First COVID-19 Death

Patralekhaa. (Image: Instagram)

Patralekhaa. (Image: Instagram)

Actress Patralekhaa, who is living out the lockdown in Mumbai, is worried for her parents and family members who are in Shillong.

Share this:

Actress Patralekhaa, who was last seen in the web film Badnaam Gali, has stated that she is worried about her parents who are in Shillong, Meghalaya, after a 69-year-old doctor in the northeast state died due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "My parents are in Shillong and I have been panicking ever since. It's not about just one case; it's the people who have come in contact with the infected person. My brother is there too, so my parents won't have to venture out for groceries, but I'm still worried."

The actress who is currently locked down in Mumbai also revealed that the news reports have added to her paranoia.

Further, she emphasised on the impact that the deadly pandemic has on an individual's mental health apart from the other physical concerns. She also revealed that her father is not used to sitting idle and so not having anything to do does add to the stress.

"Even on Sundays, he's working in his firm. Time slips by when you are busy, but not having anything to do adds to the stress," she added.

Till now, in India, more than 14 thousand people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease and over 450 people have lost their lives due to the same.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres