Patralekhaa Worried for Parents in Shillong After Meghalaya Records First COVID-19 Death

Actress Patralekhaa, who was last seen in the web film Badnaam Gali, has stated that she is worried about her parents who are in Shillong, Meghalaya, after a 69-year-old doctor in the northeast state died due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "My parents are in Shillong and I have been panicking ever since. It's not about just one case; it's the people who have come in contact with the infected person. My brother is there too, so my parents won't have to venture out for groceries, but I'm still worried."

The actress who is currently locked down in Mumbai also revealed that the news reports have added to her paranoia.

Further, she emphasised on the impact that the deadly pandemic has on an individual's mental health apart from the other physical concerns. She also revealed that her father is not used to sitting idle and so not having anything to do does add to the stress.

"Even on Sundays, he's working in his firm. Time slips by when you are busy, but not having anything to do adds to the stress," she added.

Till now, in India, more than 14 thousand people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease and over 450 people have lost their lives due to the same.

