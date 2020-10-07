Patrick J Adams 'Intimidated' to Call up 'Suits' Co-star Meghan Markle

After she became the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s former on-screen husband is afraid of her. It’s not any malevolence from her side, but Patrick J Adams is simply “too intimidated” to call up a princess of the Royal family.

People.com reported that he spoke to Radiotimes about the whole situation and why he hasn’t kept close contact with the woman who was his on-screen love interest for so many years.

The two used to be extremely close, so much that they sparked rumours about their relationship multiple times. But evidently, they were just close friends. Patrick and wife Troian Bellisario were invited to the Royal Wedding in 2018.

“Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated,” he said in an interview. He added he would have no clue what to say. He claimed there’s no doubt that he can pick up the phone and call her at any moment, with her being his friend, but he isn’t too sure of what conversation could follow.

It is a matter of “pure fear” since she is a duchess and a princess now. However, he confessed the last time he had a conversation with his TV-wife was in May 2019. He’d rang the couple, Meghan and Prince Harry, when they welcomed royal baby Archie into the world. However, the couple insists he wouldn’t be getting a “royal title” as they want to give him a “normal life.”

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent,” he informed. However, he also confessed, he’s a little scared. He further said that because of his fear, he is scared of whatever walls may exist between them and breaking through them.

Meghan’s royal journey had been a tumultuous one. With media’s racist attacks in Britain, the couple ultimately stepped down as senior members of the royal members and moved to Canada. Meghan is reported to have landed a deal with Netflix to produce scripted shows.

Apart from the creative career, she is also actively participating in raising voter awareness, even cold-calling citizens and urging them to vote, E News reported. Patrick is evidently proud of his friend. He appreciated that he is happy that she's becoming very vocal and doing her part in the elections. “I miss my friend, but I'm very happy she's doing well,” he confessed.