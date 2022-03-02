Patrick Stewart Confirms He's In Dr. Strange, Confesses He Didn't Recognise His Voice In Trailer

After weeks of speculations, Patrick Stewart has finally confirmed that he will be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor sparked rumours of his addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie after fans spotted him in the trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl last month. Although his face was not visible in the trailer, fans identified him by the back of his head and his voice.

Speaking with YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Patrick confirmed it was indeed him in the trailer and added that he couldn’t recognise his own voice in it. However, he was pleased that Marvel fans noticed and are already making several connections.

“I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. It pleased me," he said.

In the trailer, Patrick appears for hardly a minute and was seen delivering the line, ‘we should tell him the truth.’ The appearance has suggested that Patrick will be seen in the movie reprising his X-Men character Professor Charles Xavier. Fans have already gotten down to business, plotting all kinds of theories.

If the movie does bring the X-Men and Doctor Strange crossover, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the crucial movie that would open doors for more X-Men characters to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously owned by Fox, Disney acquired the rights of these Marvel characters during the Disney-Fox acquisition in 2017. Marvel fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to roll out their plans for the newly-acquired Marvel characters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022.

