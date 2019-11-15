Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Patrick Wilson Says He is Open to Returning to Horror Franchise Insidious

Patrick Wilson appeared as Dalton Lambert in the first two Insidious films.

News18.com

November 15, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@patrickwilson73
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@patrickwilson73

Patrick Wilson has set his reputation as an action-horror star. Of the franchises that he is a part of, Insidious remains one of his firsts. Patrick Wilson along with the rest of the Lambert family appeared in the first and second Insidious films. He went on to become the central character being possessed in the second film. While the third and the fourth film did not include him directly, the actor has stated that he is still open to returning to the franchise.

The last installment was revealed to be set exactly before the first film and therefore had a very small appearance of Patrick Wilson from the first film itself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter he had said, "I never look at anything as closed. I don’t know what you would do, but I never felt like it was closed. I just felt like for Josh Lambert,  there’s not a whole lot for that guy to do anymore. I don’t know where they would want to go with the series, but there’s no big red door that’s closed."

Apart from Insidious, Patrick Wilson has also been directly involved in the Conjuring franchise more directly. To date, he has appeared in six of the franchise's eight films. He had recently opened up about the third Conjuring film stating that it was going to push his character further and was going to be much bigger in a new direction.

Patrick Wilson last appeared on the big screen in Midway which was based on the World War II Battle of Midway. In the film, Wilson played Lieutenant Commander Edwin Layton.

