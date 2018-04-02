Patriotism, Pride, Admiration, Humility: Abhishek Bachchan Feels Many Emotions At Attari Border Ceremony

#JaiHind 🇮🇳 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 31, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT

T 2760 - Abhishek at the Wagah border .. जय हिंद !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

भारत माता की जय !! He said it was a riveting moment for him ; great patriotism, goose bumps and pride in our National Flag .. I have given a voice over at the Guard ceremony there !! pic.twitter.com/0Khygi0n9s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is occupied with the shoot of Manmarziyan, was present at the Attari border on Saturday where he witnessed the closing ceremony in person. With a feeling of patriotism, the actor took to Instagram to share his photograph with the tricolour. He captioned the image as, "Jai Hind."He also shared a video snippet wherein the song "India Waale" from his film Happy New Year was being played. Abhishek elaborated on his experience in the caption and wrote, "Had the most amazing time yesterday. Thanks to the BSF ( Border Security Force) who invited me to witness the closing of the border ceremony at the Attari border out post. An event I've read so much about and seen much footage of but never had the pleasure to witness in person. It's almost indescribable what one feels during this robust event. Patriotism, pride, admiration, humility, appreciation, regret and many, many more emotions. The pageantry, flair and aggression that is displayed is so overwhelming. Have nothing but love and respect for our armed forces. Truly! It also feels great when they play one of your songs and the crowds love it."Amitabh Bachchan was quick to re-share the photograph on his Twitter account. The legendary actor beamed with pride and share that he had once given a voiceover at the Guard Ceremony there. "He said it was a riveting moment for him ; great patriotism, goose bumps and pride in our National Flag .. I have given a voice over at the Guard ceremony there !!"