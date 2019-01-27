English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patty Jenkins Already Has a Clear Vision for Gal Gadot-fronted 'Wonder Woman 3', Read Here
Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she will not set the third instalment of 'Wonder Woman' in the past.
A still from Wonder Woman (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Los Angeles: Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she will not set the third instalment of Wonder Woman in the past.
Wonder Woman, the character, has already fought in World War I, and in next year's 'Wonder Woman 1984', she will head to the 1980s.
Jenkins has an idea where a third film could go after that, and in a departure for the series, she does not expect Wonder Woman 3 to be set in the past, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
"I'm not set, but I'm not dying another period piece," Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival.
Referring to a piece by the publication suggesting that Wonder Woman 3 should go to the future, Jenkins said: "It's definitely one of the things we talked about. I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say.
"Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."
Gadot's Wonder Woman has been seen in contemporary settings in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.
The 2017 film Wonder Woman scored unequivocal success.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Wonder Woman, the character, has already fought in World War I, and in next year's 'Wonder Woman 1984', she will head to the 1980s.
Jenkins has an idea where a third film could go after that, and in a departure for the series, she does not expect Wonder Woman 3 to be set in the past, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
"I'm not set, but I'm not dying another period piece," Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival.
Referring to a piece by the publication suggesting that Wonder Woman 3 should go to the future, Jenkins said: "It's definitely one of the things we talked about. I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say.
"Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."
Gadot's Wonder Woman has been seen in contemporary settings in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.
The 2017 film Wonder Woman scored unequivocal success.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- After 'Vivah', Shahid & I Should Have Done More Films Together But It Didn't Happen: Amrita Rao
- Republic Day Surprise: Dhoni Stumps Ross Taylor, Desi Twitter Says Jai Ho with Memes
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results