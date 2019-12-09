Patty Jenkins Set To Produce Wonder Woman Spinoff
At the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil, it was revealed that Patty Jenkins will serve as executive producer for a Wonder Woman spinoff film that will focus on Themyscira.
Patty Jenkins, director of 'Wonder Woman,' strikes a pose at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton, at Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
The Comic-Con Experience in Brazil was an exciting event for Wonder Woman fans. The event saw Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot unveil the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.
The trailer was without a doubt pleasing, exciting and worth the wait. But that was not all that the event was about. At the CCXP it also came to light that a Wonder Woman spinoff film focussed on the Amazons of Themyscira. While the series will not be directed by Jenkins herself, she will serve as its producer.
The same was revealed in a tweet by Brazilian journalist M.P. Morales. His tweet read, "Yes @PattyJenks has confirmed that WB is developing an Amazon-focused movie! She will not drive, but will work on executive production! No further details. #WomanMarvel1984".
Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas!
Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. #MulherMaravilha1984 https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB
— @mpmorales (@mpmorales) December 8, 2019
Currently, the characters and the timeline the spinoff will be set in is yet t be revealed. The upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 on the other hand as the name suggests will be set in 1984. It will see the Amazonian warrior go toe-to-toe with Barabara Ann aka The Cheetah. Maxwell Lord will also be playing a major role in the film even though not a lot is known about his role and abilities in this portrayal.
The film's trailer also saw the return of the much anticipated Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine whose return continues to remain a complete mystery. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ritesh Sidhwani on Gully Boy's Oscar Campaign: Maybe We’ll Get the Award This Time
- Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' Plantation Wedding Photos Banned After Civil Rights Group Protests
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders