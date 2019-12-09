Take the pledge to vote

Patty Jenkins Set To Produce Wonder Woman Spinoff

At the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil, it was revealed that Patty Jenkins will serve as executive producer for a Wonder Woman spinoff film that will focus on Themyscira.

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Patty Jenkins Set To Produce Wonder Woman Spinoff
Patty Jenkins, director of 'Wonder Woman,' strikes a pose at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton, at Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

The Comic-Con Experience in Brazil was an exciting event for Wonder Woman fans. The event saw Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot unveil the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

The trailer was without a doubt pleasing, exciting and worth the wait. But that was not all that the event was about. At the CCXP it also came to light that a Wonder Woman spinoff film focussed on the Amazons of Themyscira. While the series will not be directed by Jenkins herself, she will serve as its producer.

The same was revealed in a tweet by Brazilian journalist M.P. Morales. His tweet read, "Yes @PattyJenks has confirmed that WB is developing an Amazon-focused movie! She will not drive, but will work on executive production! No further details. #WomanMarvel1984".

Currently, the characters and the timeline the spinoff will be set in is yet t be revealed. The upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 on the other hand as the name suggests will be set in 1984. It will see the Amazonian warrior go toe-to-toe with Barabara Ann aka The Cheetah. Maxwell Lord will also be playing a major role in the film even though not a lot is known about his role and abilities in this portrayal.

The film's trailer also saw the return of the much anticipated Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine whose return continues to remain a complete mystery. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

