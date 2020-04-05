MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Patty Jenkins Wants to Make Third Wonder Woman Film

Patty Jenkins Wants to Make Third Wonder Woman Film

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins said that she will be making the third installment of the series if she has the opportunity to. Jenkins has also directed the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has hinted that she wants to make a third Wonder Woman film.

In an interview to SciFiNow, the writer-and-director said that she has many plans about the popular superhero character, essayed by Gal Gadot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 48-year-old will release Wonder Woman 1984 later this year -- her second film with Gadot as the titular heroine.

Asked about the possibility of a third film, she said: "Wonder Woman 3 oh wow! I'm trying to make myself not think about that because every movie has to be taken on its own but there's definitely final things for me that I haven't got to explore with Wonder Woman that we'll have to see if we can go and explore."

Despite the success of 2017's Wonder Woman, Jenkins doesn't think that automatically means the sequel will be a hit.

She said: "Every movie is its own struggle to touch people and make a difference. Wonder Woman surprised a lot of people so (with the sequel) you're walking into a situation where they're waiting for you to fail more than ever. So it's no different because making the first movie was the same in that everybody went, 'Wonder Woman, come on, no you can't'."

"There's a history of these movies tanking and so it was a lot of pressure to be the person to take on trying to bring that movie to life. It's a lot of pressure again to try and make this one live up to what it could be, so in both cases I've simply focused on, I love Wonder Woman and I love this genre of film at its best and so I'm just trying to make a great film," she added.

Her comments come after Warner Bros delayed the summer release of Wonder Woman 1984 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film, Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman with edgier action for a new battle with new villains. The Warner Bros film comes with the tag line "A new era of wonder begins". Wonder Woman 1984 will now release on August 14 instead of June 5.


