Paul Bettany Peels off His 'Vision' Skin in This 'WandaVision' BTS Video

Marvel Studios ongoing series WandaVision has received some positive reviews hailing the creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer and the leading stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s performance.

However, a lot goes into the making of the sci-fi character of Paul who plays the android Vision. In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, an exhausted Paul Bettany can be seen peeling the red skin that is seen on Vision. The British actor was wearing his full superhero costume in the video and it was after the shooting had completed that he finally got the chance to let his real skin resurface.

WandaVision’s first episode debuted on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, and has till now released four of its episodes. The series traces the story of two Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision who are seen escaping the reality through sitcoms. The couple can be seen travelling through time as their settings change from the 50s to 80s.

In the third episode of WandaVision that came out last week, Wanda gives birth to twins, Billy and Tommy and recalls her own twin brother Pietro Maximoff who died in the Battle of Sokovia at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron movie that came out in 2015.

The Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram post comes ahead of the fourth episode that is now available on Disney+. Many questions remain unanswered from the third episode as fans wonder how Vision is back from the dead since he was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

The video has received over 1,61,039 views as fans share their reaction and comments on the show. One of the fans commented that they love the show very much and even recommended it as "a must watch!!” While another fan commended the makeup artist who gets the job done for the 49-year-old actor to look every bit like Vision, "A lot of makeup! Kudos to the artist!”

WandaVision is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.