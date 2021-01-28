Paul Bettany Thought He Was Going to Get 'Canned' From the MCU When He Landed WandaVision

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Speaking about the time he first learnt about the idea for the series, actor Paul Bettany said, "I got a call to come to Marvel to see Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito. I thought, “Oh, I’m getting the bullet. I’m getting canned.” I went in, and much to my surprise, they pitched this idea for a show that is an homage to American sitcoms. It’s a beautiful little puzzle box that you begin to open. As mad and chaotic as the trailer looks, everything has a reason. There are layers upon layers."

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar Premium, is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The show releases weekly every Friday on the OTT platform.