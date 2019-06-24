Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paul Heyman on Ranveer Singh Catchphrase Controversy: Every Person Should be Scared of Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman threatened Ranveer Singh with a litigation warning when the latter used his catchphrase with a twist recently.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Paul Heyman on Ranveer Singh Catchphrase Controversy: Every Person Should be Scared of Brock Lesnar
Image of Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar and Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Twitter
Paul Heyman has been leading a one-man war against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who used the former's catchphrase while celebrating India's World Cup victory against arch rivals Pakistan on June 19. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Heyman has made clear his intent in the case going forward and what he seeks to gain from Singh and his team of lawyers.

Heyman pointed out that Singh, in keeping mum on the situation, is doing exactly what he had imagined, considering the former himself is an advocate. He claimed that it Singh is following his lawyers' advice in steering clear off the controversy and not responding to it in any manner. However, he also stressed that it can only happen for sometime and that Singh will have to reply to the legal notice eventually.

Heyman further pointed out that Brock Lesnar's involvement in the matter has worsened things for Singh. He said, "I think number one, every person on the face of the planet should be scared of Brock Lesnar. He is the baddest dude on the planet. Secondly, anyone who engages with me in intellectual capacity should live their life in fear for going up against the greatest advocate in the history of sports and entertainment. So if you come up against Brock Lesnar or against Paul Heyman that is something to fear."

Singh had been issued a litigation warning from Heyman's side for using 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat' war cry with a twist. Heyman had claimed that his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) client Lesnar and he made popular the phrase inside the four cornered ring. Earlier, Heyman also claimed that being Lesnar's advocate, he has served a legal notice to Singh in the matter.

